Pedestrian crossing road killed in crash in central Las Vegas

A pedestrian died after a crash Wednesday night in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.
About 8:20 p.m., a northbound Mercedes-Benz hit a man who was crossing North Decatur Boulevard near West Bonanza Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon. He died at a local hospital.
Northbound Decatur is closed between Bonanza and Vermont Avenue while police investigate, Gordon said.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
North Decatur Boulevard and West Bonanza Road, Las Vegas, NV