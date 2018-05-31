Pedestrian crossing road killed in crash in central Las Vegas

About 8:20 p.m., a nourthbound Mercedes-Benz hit a man who was crossing North Decatur Boulevard near West Bonanza Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon. He died at a local hospital.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian died after a crash Wednesday night in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

About 8:20 p.m., a northbound Mercedes-Benz hit a man who was crossing North Decatur Boulevard near West Bonanza Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon. He died at a local hospital.

Northbound Decatur is closed between Bonanza and Vermont Avenue while police investigate, Gordon said.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

North Decatur Boulevard and West Bonanza Road, Las Vegas, NV