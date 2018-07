Henderson police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on St. Rose Parkway.

The crash was reported about 11:30 p.m. after the pedestrian was struck while crossing St. Rose at Bermuda Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

Las Vegas police initially responded to the call but Henderson police are investigating after it was determined the crash happened in their jurisdiction.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.