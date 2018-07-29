Pedestrian dead after truck strikes Las Vegas bus stop

A man died after being hit by an allegedly drunk driver while sitting at a bus stop in the northeast Las Vegas Valley on Sunday morning, Las Vegas police said.

Washington Avenue west of Pecos Road. Google Street View image.

Around 7:13 a.m., a 2002 Toyota Tundra was travelling south on N. Pecos Road while the pedestrian was sitting on a bench on the north sidewalk of E. Washington Avenue, west of Pecos Road, according to a press release. The pickup truck made a wide right turn onto Washington Avenue, entering the left-side travel lane before veering into the right lane and onto the sidewalk.

The front of the Toyota hit a light pole before colliding with the pedestrian, according to the release.

Avoid the area of Washington and Pecos as we investigate a DUI collision that took the life of a innocent citizen sitting at a bus stop. #senselessdeath pic.twitter.com/PwYigJUFDS — LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) July 29, 2018

Police suspect the vehicle’s driver was impaired, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Sims said.

The 43-year-old pedestrian was transported to University Medical Center’s trauma unit, where he later died, according to the release.

Police have not identified the car’s driver, who sustained moderate injuries from the crash. The driver was arrested at University Medical Center for related charges, according to the release.

The incident remains under investigation by Metro’s Collision Investigation Section, according to the release.

This is the fifth crash-related death in the Las Vegas Valley area since Friday night.

