Pedestrian dead after truck strikes Las Vegas fire hydrant

A pedestrian is dead after a fatal single-car collision in the northeast Las Vegas Valley Sunday morning, Las Vegas police said.

Washington Avenue west of Pecos Road. Google Street View image.

A pedestrian is dead after a fatal single-car collision in the northeast Las Vegas Valley Sunday morning, Las Vegas police said.

A pickup truck struck a fire hydrant and a light pole Sunday morning around 7:15 a.m. at Washington Avenue, west of Pecos Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Sims. A pedestrian was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died, Sims said.

Police suspect the vehicle’s driver was impaired, Sims said.

Westbound traffic on Washington Avenue is closed west of Pecos Road, he said.

Las Vegas police are investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Contact Katelyn Newerg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

36.180994, -115.099279