Pedestrian dead in crash near U.S. Highway 95 in northwest Las Vegas

The crash occurred around 9:10 p.m. and closed the northbound on-ramp from Rancho Drive.

Nevada Highway Patrol (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian Sunday night in northwest Las Vegas.

At around 9:10 p.m. a vehicle struck a man as he walked in the roadway on Rancho Drive near the U.S. Highway 95 on-ramp, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The man died at the scene. NHP said the driver remained on the scene.

NHP closed all northbound lanes on Rancho near the U.S. 95 on-ramp.

