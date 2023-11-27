42°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Pedestrian dead in crash near U.S. Highway 95 in northwest Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 26, 2023 - 10:29 pm
 
Updated November 26, 2023 - 10:56 pm
Nevada Highway Patrol (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Highway Patrol (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian Sunday night in northwest Las Vegas.

At around 9:10 p.m. a vehicle struck a man as he walked in the roadway on Rancho Drive near the U.S. Highway 95 on-ramp, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The man died at the scene. NHP said the driver remained on the scene.

NHP closed all northbound lanes on Rancho near the U.S. 95 on-ramp.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
I-15 into California sees 10-mile traffic backups Sunday
I-15 into California sees 10-mile traffic backups Sunday
2
Cirque show halted after on-stage incident
Cirque show halted after on-stage incident
3
Former Las Vegas mobster’s house for sale
Former Las Vegas mobster’s house for sale
4
Raiders safety arrested on DUI charges
Raiders safety arrested on DUI charges
5
‘Just tremendous’: UNLV earns spot in Mountain West title game
‘Just tremendous’: UNLV earns spot in Mountain West title game
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Biden says 4-year-old Abigail Edan was released by Hamas; hopes more U.S. hostages will be freed
Biden says 4-year-old Abigail Edan was released by Hamas; hopes more U.S. hostages will be freed
NHP: Two dead in rollover crash on I-15 near Mesquite
NHP: Two dead in rollover crash on I-15 near Mesquite
LETTER: Congressional candidates and fiscal responsibility
LETTER: Congressional candidates and fiscal responsibility
LETTER: It’s not Joe’s age
LETTER: It’s not Joe’s age
LETTER: Celebrating the creation of a state bureaucracy
LETTER: Celebrating the creation of a state bureaucracy
CARTOONS: How Biden is doing his Christmas shopping
CARTOONS: How Biden is doing his Christmas shopping