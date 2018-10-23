Pedestrian dies, 3 others hurt in Las Vegas crash, police say

A pedestrian is dead and three others are injured after a crash Monday night in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crash was reported about 6:30 p.m. near South Maryland Parkway and East Katie Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Chris Holmes said.

The other three pedestrians’ injuries were not immediately known.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

South Maryland Pkwy and East Katie Ave, Las Vegas, NV