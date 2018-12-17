Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in central Las Vegas

A pedestrian is dead after a Sunday night crash in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A 60-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a car Sunday night in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

The crash happened about 10:20 p.m. on Swenson Street just north of the intersection with Twain Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release. A 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier northbound on Swenson struck the pedestrian, who was attempting to cross outside the marked crosswalk.

Police said he was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he died.

The driver of the Cavalier remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, according to the release.

Nearby roads were closed while police investigated the crash.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the man’s identity once his family is notified.

