Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Las Vegas crash last month

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 10, 2022 - 4:06 pm
 
A 38-year-old man struck by a car while walking in western Las Vegas died Saturday, police said.

Police said the man darted into the road around 8:40 a.m. on Aug. 12 near West Flamingo Road and South Rainbow Boulevard and was struck by a 2008 Toyota Corolla, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department at the time.

The man was taken to University Medical Center trauma center where police said he died Saturday.

The driver, a 26-year-old woman, stayed on the scene and impairment was not suspected in the crash.

The man is expected to be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family is notified.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

