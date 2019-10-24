Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in northwest Las Vegas

A male pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The collision occurred about 8:10 p.m. on North Buffalo Drive just north of Trinity Peak Avenue, near Smoke Ranch Road, according to a Metropolitan Police Department preliminary accident report.

The pedestrian was transported to University Medical Center where he died.

He was crossing North Buffalo outside of a marked or implied crosswalk, according to the report.

A man driving a BMW remained at the scene, and did not show signs of impairment.

The death was the 85th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

The identity of the pedestrian will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office after relatives have been notified.

