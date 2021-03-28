61°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Local Las Vegas

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in south valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 28, 2021 - 9:36 am
 
Police investigate a fatal crash involving a pedestrian Sunday, March 28, 2021, on Las Vegas an ...
Police investigate a fatal crash involving a pedestrian Sunday, March 28, 2021, on Las Vegas and Silverado Ranch boulevards in Las Vegas. (Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman died after she was hit by a car early Sunday in the southern Las Vegas Valley.

Just after 4:40 a.m., a white Acura sedan hit a woman at Las Vegas Boulevard South and Silverado Ranch Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said.

The woman died at the scene, he said.

Impairment was suspected and police arrested the driver, he said. Police were still investigating the scene shortly after 9 a.m.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
What happens to your debt when you die?
What happens to your debt when you die?
2
Veteran chef’s death shocks culinary community
Veteran chef’s death shocks culinary community
3
Recycling in Clark County being kicked to curb by contamination
Recycling in Clark County being kicked to curb by contamination
4
3 killed in crash northwest of Las Vegas
3 killed in crash northwest of Las Vegas
5
Strip resorts landlord makes big bid for Australian casino operator
Strip resorts landlord makes big bid for Australian casino operator
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST