Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in south valley

A woman died after she was hit by a car early Sunday in the southern Las Vegas Valley.

Police investigate a fatal crash involving a pedestrian Sunday, March 28, 2021, on Las Vegas and Silverado Ranch boulevards in Las Vegas. (Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman died after she was hit by a car early Sunday in the southern Las Vegas Valley.

Just after 4:40 a.m., a white Acura sedan hit a woman at Las Vegas Boulevard South and Silverado Ranch Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said.

The woman died at the scene, he said.

Impairment was suspected and police arrested the driver, he said. Police were still investigating the scene shortly after 9 a.m.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.