ad-fullscreen
Local Las Vegas

Pedestrian dies after being hit by cars on Sahara and Strip

By Matthew Crowley Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 23, 2017 - 10:04 pm
 
Updated November 23, 2017 - 11:07 pm

A person died after being hit by cars on Sahara and the Strip on Thursday night, Las Vegas police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department said that at 8:40 p.m., a pedestrian was crossing Sahara from north to south in a marked crosswalk but against a red “no walk” signal. The pedestrian was hit by multiple vehicles that were heading east in the eastbound travel lanes, police said.

After the collision, vehicles involved drove away from the scene, police said.

Police have surveillance video of the collision. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene, police said.

Drivers are told to expect delays in the area as police investigate.

The Clark County coroner will identify the person who died after family has been notified.

Contact Matthew Crowley at mcrowley@reviewjournal.com. Follow @copyjockey on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Local Las Vegas Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like