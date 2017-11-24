Pedestrian dies after being hit by cars on Sahara and Strip

A person died after being hit by a car on Sahara and the Strip on Thursday night, Las Vegas police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department said that at 8:40 p.m., a pedestrian was crossing Sahara from north to south in a marked crosswalk but against a red “no walk” signal. The pedestrian was hit by multiple vehicles that were heading east in the eastbound travel lanes, police said.

After the collision, vehicles involved drove away from the scene, police said.

Police have surveillance video of the collision. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene, police said.

Drivers are told to expect delays in the area as police investigate.

The Clark County coroner will identify the person who died after family has been notified.

Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard