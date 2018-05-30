Pedestrian dies after being hit by Jeep in northwest Las Vegas

A Jeep hit the pedestrian about 5:50 p.m. at Oso Blanca Road and Skye Canyon Park Drive, near North Hualapai Way and West Grand Teton Drive, police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian died after a Tuesday evening crash in the northwest valley, Las Vegas police said.

The pedestrian died, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Oso Blanca Road and Skye Canyon Park Drive, Las Vegas, NV