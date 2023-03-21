Pedestrian dies after being hit by SUV in east Las Vegas

The SUV was traveling west on Charleston Boulevard on Monday when the pedestrian walked off the sidewalk into the path of the vehicle.

A male pedestrian died Monday after being struck by an SUV in east Las Vegas.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the SUV was traveling west on Charleston Boulevard, toward Pearl Avenue, at about 12:17 p.m. when the pedestrian walked off the north sidewalk and into the path of the SUV.

The pedestrian was taken to UMC Trauma, where he was later pronounced dead. The driver remained on the scene and showed no signs of impairment.

