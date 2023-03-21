63°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

Pedestrian dies after being hit by SUV in east Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 20, 2023 - 6:30 pm
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A male pedestrian died Monday after being struck by an SUV in east Las Vegas.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the SUV was traveling west on Charleston Boulevard, toward Pearl Avenue, at about 12:17 p.m. when the pedestrian walked off the north sidewalk and into the path of the SUV.

The pedestrian was taken to UMC Trauma, where he was later pronounced dead. The driver remained on the scene and showed no signs of impairment.

Contact Justin Razavi at jrazavi@reviewjournal.com. Follow @justin_razavi on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas Strip hotel-casino construction ‘fully stopped’ as funding plans stall
Las Vegas Strip hotel-casino construction ‘fully stopped’ as funding plans stall
2
Plane makes emergency landing on US 95
Plane makes emergency landing on US 95
3
Casino jackpot winners should be prepared for tax consequences
Casino jackpot winners should be prepared for tax consequences
4
Stevie Nicks honors Christine McVie in Vegas tour stop
Stevie Nicks honors Christine McVie in Vegas tour stop
5
$101K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$101K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
North Las Vegas man fatally struck by SUV early Saturday
North Las Vegas man fatally struck by SUV early Saturday
Boy struck by vehicle while in marked crosswalk
Boy struck by vehicle while in marked crosswalk
Man struck by four vehicles on I-15 identified
Man struck by four vehicles on I-15 identified
63-year-old woman dies days after being hit in Hobby Lobby parking lot
63-year-old woman dies days after being hit in Hobby Lobby parking lot
Nevada trooper, others hurt in 3-vehicle crash near Las Vegas
Nevada trooper, others hurt in 3-vehicle crash near Las Vegas
Motorcyclist killed in central Las Vegas crash
Motorcyclist killed in central Las Vegas crash