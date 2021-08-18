Pedestrian dies after being hit by truck while crossing against light

The man, who has not yet been identified, was struck in southwest Las Vegas on Monday.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian was killed after he was hit by a truck in southwest Las Vegas on Monday.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said a blue Chevy Colorado was westbound on Rafael Rivera Way with a green light at Durango Drive around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

A pedestrian walked into the crosswalk, against the red crossing signal, and was hit by the Chevy. The Highway Patrol said the pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the pedestrian after next of kin has been notified.

