98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Local Las Vegas

Pedestrian dies after being hit by truck while crossing against light

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 18, 2021 - 2:08 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian was killed after he was hit by a truck in southwest Las Vegas on Monday.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said a blue Chevy Colorado was westbound on Rafael Rivera Way with a green light at Durango Drive around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

A pedestrian walked into the crosswalk, against the red crossing signal, and was hit by the Chevy. The Highway Patrol said the pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the pedestrian after next of kin has been notified.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Body found in Arizona desert ID’d as missing California teen
Body found in Arizona desert ID’d as missing California teen
2
Mansion listed for $32.5M, highest price in Las Vegas area in decade
Mansion listed for $32.5M, highest price in Las Vegas area in decade
3
$129K slots jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
$129K slots jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
4
$109K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
$109K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
5
Raiders, Clear detail vaccine verification process for home games
Raiders, Clear detail vaccine verification process for home games
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NHP investigating fatal crash
By / RJ

The Nevada Highway Patrol was investigating a fatal crash in the northeast Las Vegas Valley early Wednesday.