Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in central Las Vegas

Pedestrian dies after crash at Decatur and Alta (Jessica Terrones/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman pedestrian was killed Thursday morning in central Las Vegas.

The woman was attempting to cross South Decatur Boulevard in a crosswalk at Alta Drive against a traffic signal when she was struck around 6 a.m., according to Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Nick Farese.

A woman driving the vehicle attempted to brake, but she was unable to avoiding hitting the pedestrian.

Police don’t believe speed or impairment was a factor and the driver is being cooperative, Farese said. The driver was uninjured but very “shaken up,” according to police.

Metro’s fatal detail was investigating and police estimated that Alta Drive between Portsmouth Way and Brush Street and Decatur between Hayes Place and Meadows Lane would be closed until late morning.

It was Metro’s 12th traffic fatality investigation of 2019.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jt errones@reviewjournal.com or 7 02-383-0256. Follow @ JessATerrones on Twitter.

