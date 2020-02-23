Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in central Las Vegas

Officers are investigating a fatal crash involving a female pedestrian Saturday afternoon in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas police investigate a fatal crash at Charleston Boulevard and Grand Central Parkway on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (RTC cameras)

The crash was reported at about 4:50 p.m. near Charleston Boulevard and Grand Central Parkway, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Nogle said.

At Grand Central & Charleston. A pedestrian was struck and killed a little over an hour ago. https://t.co/q1hAODhZCb pic.twitter.com/xN229263By — Dalton LaFerney (@daltonlaferney) February 23, 2020

Nogle said Charleston was shut down in both directions in the area as authorities investigated the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Investigators on scene. We are told there will be a media briefing since a person died from the crash. pic.twitter.com/2dBYGlO8Fk — Dalton LaFerney (@daltonlaferney) February 23, 2020