Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in central Las Vegas
Officers are investigating a fatal crash involving a female pedestrian Saturday afternoon in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.
The crash was reported at about 4:50 p.m. near Charleston Boulevard and Grand Central Parkway, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Nogle said.
At Grand Central & Charleston. A pedestrian was struck and killed a little over an hour ago. https://t.co/q1hAODhZCb pic.twitter.com/xN229263By
— Dalton LaFerney (@daltonlaferney) February 23, 2020
Nogle said Charleston was shut down in both directions in the area as authorities investigated the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Investigators on scene. We are told there will be a media briefing since a person died from the crash. pic.twitter.com/2dBYGlO8Fk
— Dalton LaFerney (@daltonlaferney) February 23, 2020
This truck has damage to the front of it. And sits in the middle of Charleston. pic.twitter.com/ose7PIipPD
— Dalton LaFerney (@daltonlaferney) February 23, 2020