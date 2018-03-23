Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in central Las Vegas

Las Vegas police were investigating Friday after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in the central valley.

The incident happened just before 12:25 p.m. near the intersection of West Charleston Boulevard and Brush Street, close to South Decatur Boulevard. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No other details were immediately available, but Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said the fatal detail had been asked to take over the investigation.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area. Charleston Boulevard was closed in both directions between Decatur Boulevard and Wilshire Street until the scene investigation was concluded.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

