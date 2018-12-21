Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in north Las Vegas Valley

A pedestrian was stuck and killed by a car in the northern Las Vegas Valley on Thursday night, police said.

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian was stuck and killed by a car in the north Las Vegas Valley on Thursday night, police said.

Police were called to the crash at about 6:10 p.m. in the 5100 block of Ann Road, near North Decatur Boulevard, said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. William Matchko.

Police believe the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk when the person was struck by a car traveling east on Ann Road, Matchko said.

The pedestrian died at a hospital, he said. The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the pedestrian.

Further details about the crash were not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

5100 Ann Road, Las Vegas, NV