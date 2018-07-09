Pedestrian dies after being hit crossing Las Vegas street

A man who was hospitalized early Saturday after he was stuck by a vehicle in the central Las Vegas Valley has died.

John Schminke, 57, died Sunday of multiple blunt force injuries at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was taken after being hit on East Flamingo Road, west of the interconnect of Pecos Road and McLeod Drive, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. His death has been ruled an accident.

Police said that Schminke was struck about 4:40 a.m. Saturday by a Mazda 3 while crossing south on East Flamingo Road. Detectives suspect that he was likely outside of a marked crosswalk at the time of the crash.

The Mazda’s 53-year-old driver stayed at the scene and did not appear to be impaired, police said.

