Man hit by car, dies in front of Summerlin casino
The Nevada Highway Patrol investigated a fatal crash in front of Red Rock Resort on Tuesday night.
The Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle around 8:39 p.m. in an eastbound entrance of the casino.
The man was taken to an area hospital, where he died, police said. The driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene and was cooperating with investigators.
All eastbound lanes on Charleston Boulevard east of the 215 Beltway were shut down for investigation.