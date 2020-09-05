92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Local Las Vegas

Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 4, 2020 - 8:51 pm
 

A pedestrian died Friday night after a crash near northwest Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police were called at 7:37 p.m. to the intersection of North Torrey Pines Drive and West Lake Mead Boulevard where a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian left a woman dead, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Nogle.

“The exact circumstances regarding the cause of the accident are not known at this time,” Nogle said.

The driver remained at the crash site and police do not suspect impairment, Nogle said.

The intersection was expected to remain closed for several hours as detectives investigate.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Scott Gragson sentenced to prison in fatal DUI case
Scott Gragson sentenced to prison in fatal DUI case
2
Wynn’s reimagined buffet is closing indefinitely
Wynn’s reimagined buffet is closing indefinitely
3
Las Vegas judge puts an end to ‘world war weed’
Las Vegas judge puts an end to ‘world war weed’
4
CARTOON: Go get the Fruit Loops
CARTOON: Go get the Fruit Loops
5
Start time announced for Golden Knights-Canucks Game 7
Start time announced for Golden Knights-Canucks Game 7
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST