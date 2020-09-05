Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Las Vegas

A pedestrian was pronounced dead Friday night after a crash at the intersection of North Torrey Pines Drive and West Lake Mead Boulevard.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian died Friday night after a crash near northwest Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police were called at 7:37 p.m. to the intersection of North Torrey Pines Drive and West Lake Mead Boulevard where a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian left a woman dead, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Nogle.

“The exact circumstances regarding the cause of the accident are not known at this time,” Nogle said.

The driver remained at the crash site and police do not suspect impairment, Nogle said.

The intersection was expected to remain closed for several hours as detectives investigate.

