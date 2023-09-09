89°F
Local Las Vegas

Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in western valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 8, 2023 - 9:57 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person died after being struck by a car in western Las Vegas on Friday night, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers responded at 7:45 p.m. Friday to a car crash on West Charleston Boulevard, near the intersection with Rainbow Boulevard.

Metro Lt. Aaron Lee said a pedestrian walked into the roadway and was hit by a single vehicle. The pedestrian was not responsive at the scene and was taken to a local hospital, where the individual was pronounced dead.

Lee said Charleston was closed both directions from Rainbow Boulevard to Antelope Way as of just after 8:45 p.m. Friday night.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com.

