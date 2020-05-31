Pedestrian dies after being struck by car near downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas police responded at 4:03 p.m. near Owens Avenue and Main Street. The driver fled on foot.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A female pedestrian died Saturday afternoon after she was struck by a car near downtown Las Vegas.

The pedestrian died as a result of her injuries, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Nogle said.

He said that it’s unknown if the driver was intoxicated and that officers are in the area looking for the driver, who left the scene on foot.

Metro’s homicide detectives are responding and attempting to determine the cause of the accident, Nogle said.

Eastbound and westbound lanes on Owens Avenue will be closed west of Main Street for several hours.

