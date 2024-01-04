39°F
Pedestrian dies after being struck by Jeep during ‘torrential rain’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 4, 2024 - 5:01 am
 
(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A female pedestrian died after she was hit by a Jeep during a “torrential downpour of rain” on Wednesday.

The crash occurred at approximately 5:40 p.m. on Saint Rose Parkway, west of South Maryland Parkway, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The pedestrian’s death marked the first traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2024, based on the statement released late Wednesday night.

Evidence at the scene and the driver’s statement indicated that a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee was heading west on Saint Rose Parkway west of South Maryland Parkway in the third of four travel lanes when the crash occurred.

The pedestrian, who was attempting to cross Saint Rose outside of a marked crosswalk, was struck when she stepped into the Jeep’s path during a “torrential downpour of rain,” police said.

Emergency medical responders determined that she suffered mortal injuries, and she was pronounced dead at the scene. The pedestrian had not yet been identified and her age was unknown, the release said.

The driver, a 36-year-old Las Vegas man, stayed at the scene, and impairment was not suspected, the release said.

The collision remains under investigation, police said.

Contact Marian Green at mgreen@reviewjournal.com.

