Pedestrian dies after being struck by truck near downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas police were called at 3:19 p.m. to North Eastern Avenue south of East Owens Avenue after a 70-year-old man was hit by a Ford F-150.

A pedestrian died Friday afternoon after he was hit by a truck near downtown.

The 23-year-old man driving the Ford stayed on the scene, and police do not believe speed or impairment were involved.

The older man was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

He will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office, after notification of kin.

