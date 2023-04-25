Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in east Las Vegas
The female pedestrian died at a hospital after being struck while walking outside of a crosswalk at Flamingo Road and Mountain Vista Street.
A woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle in the area of Flamingo Road and Mountain Vista Street Monday night.
According to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Andrew Kelvington, officers responded to the area at about 7:45 p.m. for a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian accident.
The preliminary investigation indicates the woman was crossing outside of a crosswalk on Flamingo when she was struck, Kelvinton said. She was taken to a hospital where she died.
Driver impairment is not suspected.
Flamingo was shut down in both directions from Mountain Vista Street to Gibraltar Street, immediately following the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Justin Razavi at jrazavi@reviewjournal.com. Follow @justin_razavi on Twitter.