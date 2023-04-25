75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in east Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 24, 2023 - 9:34 pm
 
(las Vegas Review-Journal)
(las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle in the area of Flamingo Road and Mountain Vista Street Monday night.

According to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Andrew Kelvington, officers responded to the area at about 7:45 p.m. for a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian accident.

The preliminary investigation indicates the woman was crossing outside of a crosswalk on Flamingo when she was struck, Kelvinton said. She was taken to a hospital where she died.

Driver impairment is not suspected.

Flamingo was shut down in both directions from Mountain Vista Street to Gibraltar Street, immediately following the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Justin Razavi at jrazavi@reviewjournal.com. Follow @justin_razavi on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
CARTOONS: Fox News unveils a new logo
CARTOONS: Fox News unveils a new logo
2
U2 visits The Sphere, Boneyard ahead of ticket sale announcement
U2 visits The Sphere, Boneyard ahead of ticket sale announcement
3
First look: Brightline’s Vegas high-speed train station revealed
First look: Brightline’s Vegas high-speed train station revealed
4
How rich is Tucker Carlson as he leaves Fox News?
How rich is Tucker Carlson as he leaves Fox News?
5
State issues warning not to use 5 cannabis products
State issues warning not to use 5 cannabis products
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Pedestrian dies in east Las Vegas crash
Pedestrian dies in east Las Vegas crash
Pedestrian dies in crash outside Sunrise Hospital
Pedestrian dies in crash outside Sunrise Hospital
Pedestrian dies in southeast Las Vegas Valley crash
Pedestrian dies in southeast Las Vegas Valley crash
Man fatally struck in North Las Vegas hit-and-run
Man fatally struck in North Las Vegas hit-and-run
‘Going after these racers’: Metro hails success of RAID team
‘Going after these racers’: Metro hails success of RAID team
Man dies after crashing vehicle in northwest Las Vegas
Man dies after crashing vehicle in northwest Las Vegas