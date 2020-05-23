Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Las Vegas

Las Vegas police responded at 9:22 p.m. near the intersection of Maryland Parkway and Katie Lane. The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian died Friday night after being struck by a vehicle.

Las Vegas police responded at 9:22 p.m. near the intersection of Maryland Parkway and Katie Lane.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead, Metropolitan Police Lt. Frank Humel said.

The driver of the vehicle — who wasn’t named by police — was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit and was taken to a local hospital with survivable injuries, Humel said.

The intersection was closed, as of 11 p.m., as Metro’s fatal detail is investigating.

