Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle near west Las Vegas

A pedestrian suffered fatal injuries Friday morning in a crash near west Las Vegas. Police advised drivers to avoid the area.

Officers were called around 8:15 a.m. after a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian near West Charleston Boulevard and Scholl Drive, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center trauma center, where the person died.

Further information on the crash was not immediately available.

Metro advised drivers to avoid the area while officers investigated Friday morning.

