79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Local Las Vegas

Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle near west Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 6, 2022 - 9:49 am
 
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police car. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police car. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian suffered fatal injuries Friday in a crash near west Las Vegas.

Officers were called around 8:15 a.m. after a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian near West Charleston Boulevard and Scholl Drive, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center trauma center, where the person died.

Further information on the crash was not immediately available.

Metro advised drivers to avoid the area while officers investigated Friday morning.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders executive resigns from organization after 7 months
Raiders executive resigns from organization after 7 months
2
Raiders release veteran running back
Raiders release veteran running back
3
Judge adds more time to killer’s life prison sentence
Judge adds more time to killer’s life prison sentence
4
Police believe man found in barrel at Lake Mead died from gunshot wound
Police believe man found in barrel at Lake Mead died from gunshot wound
5
Casino operator Bally’s turns down buyout offer
Casino operator Bally’s turns down buyout offer
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST