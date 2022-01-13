Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on Boulder Highway

A pedestrian was killed Wednesday night after being hit by a vehicle in the area of Boulder Highway and North Gibson Road, police said.

A vehicle heading south at 7:50 p.m. struck a pedestrian who was later pronounced dead, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Joshua Younger. He said Las Vegas police responded to the scene to conduct a crash investigation.

Boulder Highway was closed in both directions at North Gibson Road and drivers were asked to use other routes and to expect delays, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

No further information was available at this time, according to Younger.

