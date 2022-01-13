51°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Local Las Vegas

Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on Boulder Highway

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 12, 2022 - 9:23 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian was killed Wednesday night after being hit by a vehicle in the area of Boulder Highway and North Gibson Road, police said.

A vehicle heading south at 7:50 p.m. struck a pedestrian who was later pronounced dead, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Joshua Younger. He said Las Vegas police responded to the scene to conduct a crash investigation.

Boulder Highway was closed in both directions at North Gibson Road and drivers were asked to use other routes and to expect delays, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

No further information was available at this time, according to Younger.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Woman hits nearly $1M jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Woman hits nearly $1M jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
2
Ticket prices for Raiders-Bengals playoff game in record territory
Ticket prices for Raiders-Bengals playoff game in record territory
3
Black man arrested on warrant for white man sues police
Black man arrested on warrant for white man sues police
4
Death of ‘Jeopardy!’ champion blamed on medical malpractice
Death of ‘Jeopardy!’ champion blamed on medical malpractice
5
Raiders report: Linebacker designated for potential return
Raiders report: Linebacker designated for potential return
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST