Pedestrian dies after crash in central Las Vegas Valley

Police investigate a three-vehicle crash Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, near South Valley View Boulevard and Sirius Avenue in Las Vegas (Nevada Department of Transportation FASTCam)

A pedestrian struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in the central Las Vegas Valley has died.

The crash occurred just before 1:40 p.m. on South Valley View Boulevard near Regulus Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release. Police had said Wednesday that the crash was closer to Sirius Avenue.

A Freightliner truck with a flat bed trailer, a Ford F150 and Ram 1500 were all northbound in separate lanes on Valley View at Regulus.

The Ford F150 began to move to the middle lane, and the Ram 1500 swerved right, causing its left rear tire to strike the Ford F150. The Ram 1500’s right side then struck the Freightliner truck’s left front. The Ram 1500 then left the roadway to the right onto the east sidewalk and struck the pedestrian, a 43-year-old Las Vegas man.

The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center Trauma, where he died. Police said impairment is not suspected on any of the drivers.

The death marks the 133rd traffic-related fatality for Metro this year. It remains under investigation by the department’s Collision Investigation Section.

