Pedestrian dies after he’s hit by car in northeast Las Vegas

A pedestrian died after being struck by a car while crossing the street in the northeast Las Vegas Valley early Sunday morning, police said.

Police were called just after 3 a.m. to the crash in the area of East Cheyenne Avenue and Queen Street, near Las Vegas Boulevard North, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. William Matchko said.

A 38-year-old Las Vegas man was driving a 2006 Infiniti M35 eastbound on Cheyenne Avenue when the car hit the pedestrian, Matchko said. The pedestrian, a man in his 40s, was not in a crosswalk, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Matchko said.

He said the driver remained at the scene and was not believed to be impaired. All roads in the area have reopened.

The man will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

The man’s death marked the 125 traffic-related fatality investigated by Metro this year, police said.

