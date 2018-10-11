Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run by SUV in Las Vegas

Just before 9:30 a.m. several people called police to report that a woman was hit by an SUV on the 700 block of East St. Louis Street, near Las Vegas Boulevard South, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden Ocampo Gomez said.

Las Vegas police investigate after a woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver, Thursday, Oct. 11, on East St. Louis Street near 6th Street. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate after a woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver, Thursday, Oct. 11, on East St. Louis Street near 6th Street. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a hit-and-run Thursday morning that took the life of a woman pedestrian in the central valley.

Just before 9:30 a.m. several people called police to report that a woman was hit by a dark-colored SUV on the 700 block of East St. Louis Street, near Las Vegas Boulevard South, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden Ocampo Gomez said.

Officers at the scene performed CPR on the woman until medical personnel arrived, he said. She was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where she later died.

St. Louis was blocked between 6th and 8th streets while Metro’s fatal crash detail investigated.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the woman who died after her family is notified.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

700 East St. Louis Street, las vegas, nv