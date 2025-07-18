Pedestrian dies after hit by box truck in east Las Vegas

A pedestrian died after she was hit by a box truck late Thursday night in the east Las Vegas Valley, police say.

The Metropolitan Police Department says a pedestrian died after she was struck by a box truck late Thursday night in the east Las Vegas Valley.

According to police, the crash occurred at about 11:18 p.m. on Eastern Avenue south of Owens Avenue.

In a news release, police said that evidence at the scene and a witness statement indicated that a pedestrian was crossing westbound across Eastern Avenue outside of a marked crosswalk.

A 2019 Ram ProMaster Box Truck was traveling north on Eastern Avenue in the middle northbound travel lane approaching the intersection with Owens Avenue, the release said.

The pedestrian crossed the Ram’s travel path and was struck by the front of the vehicle.

“The driver remained at the scene and voluntarily consented to a blood draw,” police said in the release.

The 38-year-old pedestrian was transported to University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The pedestrian’s death marked the 89th traffic-related fatality in Las Vegas police’s jurisdiction in 2025.

The crash remains under investigation.