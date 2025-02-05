62°F
Pedestrian dies after hit by vehicle in northwest Las Vegas

A Metropolitan Police Department vehicle in Las Vegas is seen in this Review-Journal file photo ...
A Metropolitan Police Department vehicle in Las Vegas is seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 5, 2025 - 6:55 am
 

A pedestrian was struck and killed early Wednesday morning in the northwest Las Vegas Valley, according to authorities.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 5:32 a.m. near Tropical Parkway and North Durango Road.

The crash involved a sedan and a pedestrian.

Police noted that impairment is not suspected.

Roads in the area were closed while police investigated. No further information was immediately available.

