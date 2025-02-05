Pedestrian dies after hit by vehicle in northwest Las Vegas
A pedestrian was struck and killed early Wednesday morning in the northwest Las Vegas Valley, according to authorities.
According to police, the incident occurred at about 5:32 a.m. near Tropical Parkway and North Durango Road.
The crash involved a sedan and a pedestrian.
Police noted that impairment is not suspected.
Roads in the area were closed while police investigated. No further information was immediately available.