Pedestrian dies after hit by vehicle in northwest Las Vegas

A Metropolitan Police Department vehicle in Las Vegas is seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A pedestrian was struck and killed early Wednesday morning in the northwest Las Vegas Valley, according to authorities.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 5:32 a.m. near Tropical Parkway and North Durango Road.

The crash involved a sedan and a pedestrian.

Police noted that impairment is not suspected.

Roads in the area were closed while police investigated. No further information was immediately available.