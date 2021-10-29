70°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Local Las Vegas

Pedestrian dies after hit by vehicle in southeast Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 28, 2021 - 7:42 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian died Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle in southeast Las Vegas, police said.

Officers were called at 5:52 p.m. to the intersection of East Tropicana Avenue and Boulder Highway after a report of an injury crash, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Joshua Younger.

Investigators believe the pedestrian was running through the street outside of a crosswalk when they were struck by a vehicle, Younger said. The pedestrian later died at a hospital.

Boulder Highway was expected to be closed from East Harmon Avenue to Tropicana while officers investigated.

Younger could not immediatley provide further details about the crash.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Mark Davis explains reason for Marc Badain’s sudden departure
Mark Davis explains reason for Marc Badain’s sudden departure
2
Woman facing murder charge in fentanyl overdose
Woman facing murder charge in fentanyl overdose
3
‘Mattress Mack’ won’t hedge or cash out bets on Astros to win $35.6M
‘Mattress Mack’ won’t hedge or cash out bets on Astros to win $35.6M
4
LETTER: Without Fleury, Golden Knights fans turning away
LETTER: Without Fleury, Golden Knights fans turning away
5
Hsieh delusional from drug use, malnourished in final years, court docs say
Hsieh delusional from drug use, malnourished in final years, court docs say
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST