Pedestrian dies after hit by vehicle in southeast Las Vegas

A pedestrian died Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle in southeast Las Vegas, police said.

Officers were called at 5:52 p.m. to the intersection of East Tropicana Avenue and Boulder Highway after a report of an injury crash, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Joshua Younger.

Investigators believe the pedestrian was running through the street outside of a crosswalk when they were struck by a vehicle, Younger said. The pedestrian later died at a hospital.

Boulder Highway was expected to be closed from East Harmon Avenue to Tropicana while officers investigated.

Younger could not immediatley provide further details about the crash.

