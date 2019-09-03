Pedestrian dies after June crash in southeast Las Vegas

An 80-year-old man who suffered what initially appeared to be survivable injuries in a crash in June has died, Las Vegas police announced Tuesday.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Mat Luscheck/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crash happened about 10:45 p.m. June 9 on East Warm Springs Road, just east of South Spencer Street, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The man was apparently crossing Warm Springs outside a marked crosswalk when he was hit by a westbound 1999 GMC Sonoma pickup driven by a 23-year-old man.

The pedestrian was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center for treatment of injuries that Metro said did not appear life-threatening at the time.

But on Tuesday, nearly three months after the crash, Metro said it was notified by the Clark County coroner’s office that the man had “died as a result of the collision” the day after it occurred, marking the department’s 71st traffic-related death this year.

The crash remained under investigation Tuesday.

The pedestrian will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

