Pedestrian dies after possibly struck by train, Las Vegas police say

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 11, 2025 - 5:39 am
 

A pedestrian was killed late Monday night after they were possibly struck by a train in the central Las Vegas Valley, according to police.

The Metropolitan Police Department says the incident occurred at about 10:11 p.m. Monday near Wyoming and Western avenues.

“LVMPD officers responded to a report of a pedestrian possibly being stuck by a train,” Lt. Tabitha Baker said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

No further information was immediately available.

