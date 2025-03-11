Pedestrian dies after possibly struck by train, Las Vegas police say
A pedestrian was killed late Monday night after they were possibly struck by a train in the central Las Vegas Valley, according to police.
The Metropolitan Police Department says the incident occurred at about 10:11 p.m. Monday near Wyoming and Western avenues.
“LVMPD officers responded to a report of a pedestrian possibly being stuck by a train,” Lt. Tabitha Baker said.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead, according to authorities.
No further information was immediately available.