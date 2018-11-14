Pedestrian dies after vehicle crash in northwest Las Vegas

A crash in the northwest Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday night left a pedestrian dead Tuesday night, police said.

Police received reports at about 7:10 p.m. of a crash at Rancho Drive and Decatur Boulevard, near Cheyenne Avenue, said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Chris Holmes.

Rancho Drive is closed near the intersection Tuesday night, Holmes said. The crash involved a car and a male pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man after his family has been notified.

Further details about the crash were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

