72°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Local Las Vegas

Pedestrian dies following northeast Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 7, 2022 - 9:10 am
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A pedestrian died days after he was struck by a truck in northeast Las Vegas.

Investigators believe the pedestrian was walking outside a crosswalk Saturday at 8:36 p.m. near East Lake Mead Boulevard and Bonnie Lane when he was struck by a 2021 GMC Sierra 1500, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center and police announced Thursday morning that he had died.

The driver of the GMC was not injured and was not detained in connection with the crash.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the person who died after his family is notified.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
The Siegel Group acquires ‘last great piece of land available on the north Strip’
The Siegel Group acquires ‘last great piece of land available on the north Strip’
2
Las Vegas Strip closure for NFL Draft formally approved
Las Vegas Strip closure for NFL Draft formally approved
3
Raiders wide receivers have gone from concern to strength
Raiders wide receivers have gone from concern to strength
4
Missing Indiana couple found in Esmeralda County; man dead
Missing Indiana couple found in Esmeralda County; man dead
5
Brewing high-stakes court battle clouds Formula One race excitement
Brewing high-stakes court battle clouds Formula One race excitement
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST