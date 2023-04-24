80°F
Local Las Vegas

Pedestrian dies in crash outside Sunrise Hospital

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 24, 2023 - 7:29 am
 
Updated April 24, 2023 - 11:42 am
(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

A pedestrian was killed Monday morning by a hit-and-run driver outside Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, police said.

Officers were called at 3:43 a.m. to the 3100 block of South Maryland Parkway, which is near East Vegas Valley Drive, after a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the 38-year-old pedestrian was lying in the road when a blue 2022 Dodge Charger struck him. The pedestrian was taken to Sunrise, where he died.

The blue Charger with black racing stripes left the scene, and police asked anyone with information to call 702-828-3595.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

