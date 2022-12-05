49°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
oct-1
jeff_german
Local Las Vegas

Pedestrian dies in east Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 5, 2022 - 7:22 am
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian was killed Sunday night after being struck by a car in east Las Vegas.

The 50-year-old man was walking outside a marked crosswalk around 9:15 p.m. near East Flamingo Road and South Nellis Boulevard when he was struck by a 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

A 24-year-old man driving the Mercedes stayed at the scene and did not show signs of impairment.

Police said two women in the car reported minor injuries and were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. The pedestrian died at the scene.

He is expected to be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family is notified.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
2022 NFR Las Vegas 3rd go-round results
2022 NFR Las Vegas 3rd go-round results
2
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: If you really wanted to destroy the U.S., then …
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: If you really wanted to destroy the U.S., then …
3
Terry Fator to outlast Mirage, headed back to ‘AGT’
Terry Fator to outlast Mirage, headed back to ‘AGT’
4
2022 NFR Las Vegas 4th go-round results
2022 NFR Las Vegas 4th go-round results
5
EDITORIAL: Polar bear population booms amid global warming hysteria
EDITORIAL: Polar bear population booms amid global warming hysteria
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST