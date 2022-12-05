Pedestrian dies in east Las Vegas crash

A pedestrian was killed Sunday night after being struck by a car in east Las Vegas.

The 50-year-old man was walking outside a marked crosswalk around 9:15 p.m. near East Flamingo Road and South Nellis Boulevard when he was struck by a 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

A 24-year-old man driving the Mercedes stayed at the scene and did not show signs of impairment.

Police said two women in the car reported minor injuries and were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. The pedestrian died at the scene.

He is expected to be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family is notified.

