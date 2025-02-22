65°F
Pedestrian dies in northwest Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 21, 2025 - 4:16 pm
 

A pedestrian died in a crash in the northwest valley Friday afternoon.

Las Vegas police released the following statement:

“LVMPD is currently investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian collision near West Elkhorn Road and North Jones Boulevard. The pedestrian was transported to UMC hospital where the individual was pronounced deceased. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and impairment is suspected at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.”

This is a developing story.Check back for updates.

