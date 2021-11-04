Pedestrian dies in school bus crash in central Las Vegas

The crash happened near West Desert Inn Road and South Decatur Boulevard, Las Vegas police said in a statement.

(Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian died after being struck by a school bus Thursday afternoon in central Las Vegas, police said.

The crash happened near West Desert Inn Road and South Decatur Boulevard, Las Vegas police said in a statement. The pedestrian died at the scene.

Desert Inn is closed between Decatur and Cameron Street.

Police were called to the area at 3:41 p.m., according to dispatch logs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

