Pedestrian dies in school bus crash in central Las Vegas
A pedestrian died after being struck by a school bus Thursday afternoon in central Las Vegas, police said.
The crash happened near West Desert Inn Road and South Decatur Boulevard, Las Vegas police said in a statement. The pedestrian died at the scene.
Desert Inn is closed between Decatur and Cameron Street.
Police were called to the area at 3:41 p.m., according to dispatch logs.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
