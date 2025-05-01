67°F
Pedestrian dies in southeast Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 1, 2025 - 3:33 am
 

A male pedestrian died in a crash in the southeast valley Wednesday night.

The crash happened at 8:51 p.m. on Glen Avenue, east of Stratford Avenue, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

In a statement, police said “a 2006 Toyota Tacoma was traveling eastbound on Glen Avenue. A pedestrian was crossing Glen Avenue outside a marked or implied crosswalk. A collision occurred when the pedestrian entered the path of the Toyota. The collision caused the pedestrian to be projected eastbound onto the roadway.”

The pedestrian, an “unknown male” from Las Vegas, was sent to Sunrise Hospital with substantial injuries, police said. The pedestrian later was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver and passenger of the Toyota remained at the collision scene and claimed no injuries. The driver of the Toyota did not show signs of impairment, police said.

The pedestrian’s death marks the 58th traffic-related fatality in the department’s jurisdiction in 2025.

