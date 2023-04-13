Pedestrian dies in southeast Las Vegas Valley crash

A female pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.

The woman was jaywalking around 10 p.m. near South Pecos Road and Zodiac Court when she was hit by a 2020 Hyundai Kona, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

She was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where police said she died.

A 40-year-old woman driving the Kona stayed at the scene, and police said they did not believe she was impaired.

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to identify the pedestrian after her family is notified.

