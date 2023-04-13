61°F
Local Las Vegas

Pedestrian dies in southeast Las Vegas Valley crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 13, 2023 - 7:45 am
 
(Getty Images)
A female pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle late Wednesday night in southeast Las Vegas.

The woman was jaywalking around 10 p.m. near South Pecos Road and Zodiac Court when she was hit by a 2020 Hyundai Kona, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

She was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where police said she died.

A 40-year-old woman driving the Kona stayed at the scene, and police said they did not believe she was impaired.

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to identify the pedestrian after her family is notified.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

