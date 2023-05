A pedestrian died Thursday night after a crash in the central valley.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian died Thursday night after a crash in the southwest valley.

Las Vegas police said at 8;49 p.m., in the area of Warm Springs Road and Rainbow Boulevard, “officers responded to an accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. Several people called 911 stating the pedestrian was laying on the ground.”

Police said the pedestrian “was pronounced deceased at the scene.”