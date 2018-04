A vehicle hit a pedestrian about 9:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Lake Mead and Rampart boulevards, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jeff Goodwin said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash in the northwest valley Saturday night.

No further information was immediately available late Saturday.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the deceased’s identity once family is notified.

