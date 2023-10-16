Pedestrian facing ‘life-threatening injuries’ after crash

A pedestrian is facing life-threatening injuries after a crash Monday morning in central Las Vegas.

(Getty Images)

The crash occurred just before 1:25 a.m. at West Charleston Boulevard near South Commerce Street, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Joshua Stark. The victim was not crossing Charleston in an established crosswalk.

The driver remained on the scene, and impairment is not suspected.

Charleston was closed for the investigation, but the lanes are now open.

