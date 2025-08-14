Pedestrian facing life-threatening injuries after northeast Las Vegas Valley crash

The crash remains under investigation by Metro’s Collision Investigation Section.

A pedestrian is facing life-threatening injuries after being struck by a pickup truck Wednesday night in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

The crash occurred just after 10:30 p.m. on East Craig Road east of Puebla Street, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release. Investigators say a 2007 Nissan Titan was westbound on Craig when the victim, a man between 30 and 40, was attempting to cross Craig outside a marked crosswalk and was hit.

The driver remained at the scene and did not display any signs of impairment, police said. The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center Trauma.

