Pedestrian fatality in south Las Vegas Valley prompts road closures

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal crash in the south Las Vegas Valley.

Police said at 12:23 p.m. a pedestrian was killed near the intersection of East Sunset Road and Gilespie Street.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area because road closures are in place. Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

